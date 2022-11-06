Windswept Garden's 2nd Annual Harvest Festival Highlights Local Crafters

The event celebrated the end of the harvest season and highlighted local vendors for the gift-giving season.

BANGOR, Maine — This weekend, Windswept Garden's hosted its 2nd annual Harvest Festival; highlighting the end of the harvest season and featuring a handful of local vendors to browse through.

Kristi Baldini is the nursery manager at the garden. She said the event started when staff realized the greenhouse was a space that could be utilized during colder months.

“So we were thinking we could use them for something that could be useful instead of just having them empty," Baldini said.

This Sunday, attendees were able to browse handmade crafts, plants, and baked goods, with even some opportunities to support local charities.

Leanne LeClair has been crafting stained glass creations, both as a hobby for herself and also as a way to help those struggling with expensive veterinarian bills after her own dog Calli needed surgery.

“I donate a portion of my glass proceeds it goes directly to that," LeClair said. "I’m more excited about the cause than selling my glass, to be honest with you.”

Thanks to the warm weather, ice cream was also on-site during the weekend for attendees to enjoy, but not without some holiday music to inspire them while browsing for the perfect gift.

Anna Dulin is running her booth, Seven Sisters, selling warm knits and felted goods. She added shopping locally isn’t only special to support the craft but also to share a great product with others.