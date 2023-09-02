Landmarks revealed for Portland, Maine Monopoly edition

More than 40 of the Greater Portland area's most recognizable landmarks are being featured in the classic board game.

Some of your favorite southern Maine landmarks are being featured in a Portland, Maine Monopoly edition that was revealed Thursday.

Players will interact with more than 40 local businesses, landmarks, and organizations throughout the Greater Portland area as they move around the board.

According to a news release, local officials, business leaders, and Mr. Monopoly himself were in attendance for the big reveal at Bayside Bowl in Portland.

Locations featured in the Portland, Maine Monopoly edition include: "The Tate House Museum, The Iris Network, Portland Observatory, Docking Slip, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad, Victoria Mansion, Longfellow Books, Merrill Auditorium, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Portland Community Squash, Bait, Portland Symphony Orchestra, Bayside Bowl, Casco Bay Lines, Boone’s Fish House, Preble Street, Becky’s Diner, David’s Restaurant, Hadlock Field, Portland Trails, Sea Bags, Custom House Wharf, The Downeaster, Geary Brewing Company, Riverside Golf Course, Boat Fuel, Maine Mariners, University of Southern Maine, University of New England, Reduce-Reuse-Recycle, Maine College of Art and Design, Greater Portland METRO, The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine, Eastern Promenade, Yacht Service, Portland Head Light, The Porthole, Harbor Fish Market, Evo Kitchen + Bar, Creative Portland, and Beach to Beacon 10K," the news release said.

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder expressed her excitement with the game's release.

"With so many great Portland landmarks to choose from, it’s exciting to see which ones earned a spot on the MONOPOLY: Portland, Maine Edition board. We’re proud to have our city associated with the world’s most popular board game," Snyder said in the news release.

CEO of Sea Bags Don Oakes commented on what the game's edition will mean for local businesses included in the game.

"We all grew up with MONOPOLY. I loved playing the game as a kid and later in life with my own children. I was so excited when it was announced that a Portland edition of my favorite game was being launched and knew that Sea Bags had to be a part of it," Oakes said in the news release. "We are thrilled to have Sea Bags represented on the board, but even more to have our home of Portland represented as a destination. This is such a great thing for our city and community. It feels like we are all winners."

Several local businesses will be carrying the game for purchase.

The Portland, Maine Monopoly edition is sure to make an exciting souvenir for tourists and locals alike. For more information on the game, visit here.

