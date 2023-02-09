Portland Monopoly edition to be released fall 2023

Portland was one of 30 finalists the manufacturer narrowed down.

PORTLAND, Maine — Your favorite Portland destinations could soon be part of a historic board game.

The manufacturers of Monopoly joined Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, Lynn Tillotson, president & CEO of Visit Portland, and Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to announce that the iconic game is releasing Monopoly: Portland, Maine edition.

Tim Barney, representative from Top Trumps, the company that manufactures the board game, said the edition will be available in Fall of 2023, around October. He said they are asking the public to submit suggestions for locations to replace memorable board squares like "Boardwalk," "Park Place," and more.

From today until the end of February, fans can voice which locations they would like to see featured on the board via the official Portland, Maine Monopoly email at portland@toptrumps.com.

"We look for places with strong community, rich, history, beautiful, landscapes, and great people. When all those things line up in just the right way, then they make a good choice," Barney said. "So we're excited. We think you're going to be a great addition."

A few squares will also be dedicated to some of the iconic and much-loved Portland landmarks.

"More than anything, it helps build civic pride, something we are good at, but you can never have enough. Coming off the last several years we have had in our city and our country, it’s nice to talk about games, about recreation, and have the opportunity to connect with this amazing global brand," Snyder said. "Mr. Monopoly, you are a special presence for many of us. We are excited to have you and your investment in Portland."

Lynn Tillotson, President & CEO of Visit Portland, added, "Tourism is our number one industry in Portland. We can’t wait to showcase some of the amazing places in our city beloved by locals and visitors alike."

"To be able to promote this board game across the country, across international borders, and allow people to see all the great places we have to offer here, I think it will be a huge boost to visitors in the years to come," said Quincy Hentzel, President, and CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce.