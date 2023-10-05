Portland bridal shop announces temporary closure after waterline breaks

The business said it'll be closed through October.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland bridal store says it's closing temporarily after a waterline broke in the offices above its shop.

In a Facebook post, Andrea's Bridal & Formal Wear at 510 Congress St. wrote the waterline broke on Sunday morning and caused significant damage to the historical building.

"No bridal gowns or bridal orders were damaged!" the post stated.

The business said the damage was extensive, and it'll be closed through October.

"We anticipate being able to resume appointments in some capacity by the end of the month," the post stated.

