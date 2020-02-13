WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) has awarded the Portland International Jetport $4,494,330, Sen. Susan Collins announced today in a press release.

According to the press release, the money will go towards the construction of a 1,225-foot taxiway to provide access from Runway 36 to Runway 29.

Jetport Assistant Airport Director Zachary Sundquist said the taxiway construction is a "key safety enhancement" for the south airfield. It will eliminate the need to cross the middle of the runway.

Collins is the chairman of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee and has helped the Jetport appropriate funds from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“As Maine’s largest airport, the Portland Jetport is an important gateway that connects our state to the rest of the world and supports economic growth and job creation,” Collins said. “This funding will allow the Portland Jetport to make improvements to their airfield, enhancing the safety and efficiency of operations and benefitting residents and visitors alike.”

The taxiway construction plans.

Portland International Jetport

Sundquist said the total cost of the project is $4.57 million, and explained that FAA grants covers 90% of the cost; 5% is paid for by the Jetport itself, and the other 5% is paid for by the state.

The taxiway is one of two projects planned for this summer, Sundquist said. For this project, the primary runway will be closed for night work starting April 20 until June 13.

