BANGOR, Maine — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers’ Market Promotion Program awarded Maine Farmers' Markets a $160,000 grant.

On the first and third Sunday of every month, the Bangor Winter Farmers' Market sets up shop at 50 Cleveland Street.

Farmers from the area pack up their fruits, vegetables, coffee beans, jellies, cookies, and head to Bangor where the public is waiting.

The farmers selling the products are the same ones responsible for bringing the crops from the farm to the table.

Clayton Carter is the President of the Bangor Farmers’ Market Association.

“We’re a producer-only Farmer Market which means when you’re buying something from someone at the market, they’re the folks that grew it, baked it, or made it," Carter said.

Carter added that this grant is huge to help farmers promote their local markets so more people are made aware of when they are and how they can get locally grown produce.

NCM

Between planting, harvesting, and selling, farmers don't have the extra time to promote themselves.

"A lot of farmers markets in Maine, most of the farmer's markets in Maine are actually run and managed by the farmers, and we’re busy farming so we don’t have time to promote the markets as much as we would like to," Carter added.

Even during the cold months' farmers' markets across the state are still open for business.

RELATED: Farmers say lack of real broadband a real problem for rural Maine economy

RELATED: Maine farmers' markets get federal help to boost attendance