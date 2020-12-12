Police searching for Piscataquis County teen

The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Department says 14-year-old Reese Hannah was last seen Friday night

PARKMAN, Maine — The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old Reese Hannah. Hannah was last seen leaving her mother's apartment in Parkman around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020.

According to Piscataquis County Sheriffs, Hannah is 5'3" tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair that is currently dyed red and gray eyes. Hannah also has a nose piercing and long fake finger nails.

They say she was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black snow pants and Nike sneakers.