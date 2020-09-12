Police still searching for Bangor man who went missing last November

Richard Cole, 55, of Bangor is believed to have gone missing last November; Bangor police are hoping fresh leads in the investigation.

BANGOR, Maine — A 55-year-old Bangor man is still missing after more than a year, prompting Bangor police to renew their call for help in the investigation with hopes of a of a fresh lead.

Richard Cole is believed to have gone missing last November, police say. He was reported to be the type of person who kept to himself, while experiencing homelessness in the greater Bangor area.

The Bangor Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating his disappearance. The case remains open.

Cole has blonde hair and blue eyes, is approximately 5'8", and weighs 150 pounds.