Police searching for missing Guilford woman

Rebecca Clark, 46, reportedly left her home to visit friends in the Boston area but did not return on March 5 as expected, the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Clark's family has not been able to get in contact with her, deputies said.

Clark reportedly traveled to Massachusetts in her gray 2019 Hyundai Kona with a Maine breast cancer plate #465AYG.

The Boston Police Department has been asked to help locate Clark. The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact them at 207-564-330.

