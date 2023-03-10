Minor hospitalized after car crash in Sanford

The incident took place on Friday evening, officials say.

SANFORD, Maine — A minor riding a bicycle was hospitalized after a car crash in Sanford on Friday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on High Street, and the minor was airlifted to a hospital, according to Capt. Eric Beecher with the Sanford Fire Department.

Beecher added that when crews responded to the scene, the minor was trapped under the car.

Firefighters used rescue equipment to free the patient from under the vehicle.

The area around High Street was closed for an investigation into the crash, according to Beecher. The area has since reopened.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.