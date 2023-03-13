Two Westbrook men charged with gross sexual assault of minor

The men are expected to appear in Cumberland County Court in April. Both posted bail and were released from jail.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two men from Westbrook are accused of gross sexual assault of a minor.

Navinn Ean, 19, and Justice Mullett, 18, were arrested March 3 and charged with gross sexual assault of a minor, according to the Westbrook Police Department.

Ean faces additional charges following a warrant from a drug trafficking charge stemming from an incident in November 2022.

Police conducted a search of their Methodist Road residence, the release stated.

Both were brought to the Cumberland County Jail after their arrest.

Ean was released from jail after posting $2,500 cash bail for the gross sexual assault charge and an additional $2,500 for the drug trafficking charge. Mullett also posted bail and was released, police said.

Ean and Mullett are scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Court on April 18.

Police ask that anyone with information about the charges to contact them at 207-854-0644 ext. 2422. Police said informants may remain anonymous.