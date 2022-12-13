Police searching for missing man from Maine in Massachusetts

Michael Gray, 31, was last seen after being locked out of his vehicle Sunday night, police said.

PEABODY, Mass. — Police are searching for a Maine man reported missing after he was last seen in Massachusetts.

Michael Gray, 31, of Maine was reported missing by a family member Sunday at approximately 10:33 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Peabody Police Department.

Gray was last seen on Saturday night after being locked out of his vehicle. After Gray called the Peabody Police Department for assistance, but could not get into his vehicle, he was given a ride to a family member's workplace in Peabody, the release stated.

Police describe Gray as a white male with long brown hair and blue eyes, according to the release.

It is believed "he is operating a 2015 Black Ford Escape MA Reg# 7AF586."

Anyone with information is advised to contact Sgt. Sullivan at 978-538-6323 or Peabody Police at 978-531-1212.