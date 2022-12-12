x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bangor

Police investigate car on fire in river in Bangor

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to a report of a "traffic accident" on State Street near Cascade Park and just south of Waterworks Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

"It was reported a vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire," a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Monday afternoon. 

According to the release, a 21-year-old female was found at the scene when first responders arrived, and she was reportedly the only occupant and driver of the vehicle involved.

The female was "taken to a local hospital for treatment," the release said.

The investigation into the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.ident remains ongoing.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

For those choosing sobriety, this Bangor woman has a simple reminder for the holidays

Before You Leave, Check This Out