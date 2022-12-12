Police investigate car on fire in river in Bangor

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to a report of a "traffic accident" on State Street near Cascade Park and just south of Waterworks Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

"It was reported a vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire," a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Monday afternoon.

According to the release, a 21-year-old female was found at the scene when first responders arrived, and she was reportedly the only occupant and driver of the vehicle involved.

The female was "taken to a local hospital for treatment," the release said.

The investigation into the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.ident remains ongoing.