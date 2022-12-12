Crews respond to fire at Calpine Westbrook Energy Center

Traffic is being diverted from Eisenhower Drive near the facility.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire reported at the Calpine Westbrook Energy Center, or Calpine Corporation, at 60 Eisenhower Drive in Westbrook Monday afternoon.

Crews from fire departments in Portland, South Portland, Standish, Westbrook, Scarborough, and more could be seen at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted from Eisenhower Drive near the facility.

#HappeningNow Fire crews from several towns are responding to the Calpine Westbrook Energy Center on Eisenhower Drive in Westbrook. More than a dozen EMS/Engines/Ladder vehicles on scene. Working to learn more pic.twitter.com/6NGZ4rGq2c — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) December 12, 2022

Around 5 p.m. Monday, multiple fire crews could be seen leaving the scene.

Several fire crews have left the scene at Calpine’s Westbrook Energy Center. We’re still waiting to hear word on what prompted more than a dozen Fire/EMS vehicles to respond @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/0HY1EOPCc7 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) December 12, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.