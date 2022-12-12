x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews respond to fire at Calpine Westbrook Energy Center

Traffic is being diverted from Eisenhower Drive near the facility.
Credit: NCM

WESTBROOK, Maine — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire reported at the Calpine Westbrook Energy Center, or Calpine Corporation, at 60 Eisenhower Drive in Westbrook Monday afternoon.

Crews from fire departments in Portland, South Portland, Standish, Westbrook, Scarborough, and more could be seen at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted from Eisenhower Drive near the facility.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, multiple fire crews could be seen leaving the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Boothbay Harbor church fundraising to help neighbors stay warm

Before You Leave, Check This Out