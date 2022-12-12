Crews respond to fire at Calpine Westbrook Energy Center

WESTBROOK, Maine — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire reported at the Calpine Westbrook Energy Center, or Calpine Corporation, at 60 Eisenhower Drive in Westbrook Monday afternoon.
Crews from fire departments in Portland, South Portland, Standish, Westbrook, Scarborough, and more could be seen at the scene.
Traffic is being diverted from Eisenhower Drive near the facility.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, multiple fire crews could be seen leaving the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.