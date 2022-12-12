Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain

Mountain Rescue Service technicians had to rappel in icy conditions to retrieve the hiker's body from the face of the cliff.

HARTS LOCATION, N.H. — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, officials said.

The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Mountain Rescue Service technicians had to rappel in icy conditions to retrieve the hiker's body from the face of the cliff, and it took hours to move the body to the trailhead parking lot, officials said.

State officials didn't immediately release the name of the victim or spouse.