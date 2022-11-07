Community resources available after death of Lisbon teen

School and community counseling resources are being provided throughout the remainder of the week.

LISBON, Maine — Police responded to the death of a Lisbon teen on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 5:32 p.m., Lisbon police, fire, and emergency services arrived to the area of Canal Street in Lisbon Falls for the death of a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Lisbon Police Department.

Additional counselors will be available at Lisbon High School for the remainder of the week to meet with students, families, and staff, after the Lisbon School Department activated its crisis response team, police said.

Families may also call the Lisbon School Department to speak to a counselor at 207-353-3030, the release stated.

Community services will be offered by the Lisbon Police Department.

For those experiencing crisis, the Maine State Crisis line is open for 24/7 services by calling 1-888-568-1112.

According to the release, NAMI of Maine has been contacted and is able to provide resources from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family's privacy, police said.