Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man

Levi Brown, 31, of South Berwick was last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment.

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment.

The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Brown was reportedly last seen at approximately 2 p.m. at his apartment on Railroad Avenue and is a white male, 6'2" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, the release stated.

He is believed to be driving a 2021 Nissan Kicks bearing the Massachusetts plate number PC 3KPC14.

Police said Brown has a history of mental health issues and is known to spend time at the Goodall Library in Sanford.

If you have information regarding Brown's location, please contact the South Berwick Police Department at 207-324-3644 ext. 1.