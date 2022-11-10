One person injured in fire that destroyed a home in Naples

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire on Gore Road around 3 p.m. Thursday.

NAPLES, Maine — One person suffered minor injuries during a Thursday fire that destroyed a Naples home.

Around 3 p.m., crews from the Naples Fire Department were called to a residence on Gore Road for a report of a structure fire, according to Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox.

Crews discovered a fully involved mobile home and yard. The fire had apparently jumped across the road and was burning in the neighbor's yard, Cox said.

Two propane tanks had undergone boiling liquid expanding vapor explosions, or "BLEVED," according to Cox.

One person was reportedly treated at the scene with minor burn injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.