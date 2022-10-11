Car crashes into Walgreens in Cornish

Deputies said the vehicle was placed into drive instead of reverse and driven through the side of the store.

CORNISH, Maine — A car was driven through the side of a Walgreens store in Cornish on Thursday.

Deputies from the York County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a Walgreens store located at 151 Maple St. in Cornish on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Donna Letellier, 77, of Limerick reportedly left the Walgreens and proceeded to drive away from the store in a 2007 Subaru, according to the post.

Letellier reportedly put her car in reverse instead of in drive and accelerated through the side of the wall of the Walgreens.

The store had significant structural damage because of the crash, and the car was towed from the scene and building.

No injuries were reported.