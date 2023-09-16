Man, 51, dies after vehicle struck by falling tree in Searsport amid Lee winds

Police responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Street.

SEARSPORT, Maine — A 51-year-old man has died after a falling tree struck his vehicle in Searsport amid windy conditions brought by Hurricane Lee on Saturday.

Just before 9 a.m., Searsport police received a report of a fallen tree branch that hit a local 51-year-old man on Route 1 in the area of Prospect Street, Searsport Public Safety Director Brian Lunt told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The man had reportedly been traveling west in the area of Bayview Manor at the time of the incident.

Upon arrival, police discovered a large portion of a tree had broken off from the wind and had landed partially on the roof of the man's vehicle, Lunt said.

Initially, police were reportedly unable to reach the man because of power line involvement. Once Central Maine Power shut off the grid, crews were able to remove him from the vehicle, Lunt said.

Lifesaving measures were performed, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Lunt added.

Route 1 was closed while crews responded to the incident.

Searsport police, fire, and ambulance crews responded to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The man's identity will not be released until his family has been notified.