x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Severe Weather

City of Augusta to open temporary storm shelter in response to hurricane

The temporary shelter at the Augusta Civic Center will be open on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., police said.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — The city of Augusta announced Friday it will open a storm shelter at the Augusta Civic Center in response to Hurricane Lee.

The temporary shelter will be open on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Augusta Police Department said in a news release.

"Staff will be on-site to help direct people to the Cumberland Room," the release stated. "Entrance for the Storm Shelter will [be] at the South Entrance (far left of the building) where signs and/or staff will direct you in."

Augusta police said anyone with an immediate need can call 207-626-2370, ext. 0 for assistance from a dispatcher.

The Augusta Civic Center is located at 76 Community Dr.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Mills pays visit to MEMA for briefing ahead of storm's arrival

Before You Leave, Check This Out