City of Augusta to open temporary storm shelter in response to hurricane

AUGUSTA, Maine — The city of Augusta announced Friday it will open a storm shelter at the Augusta Civic Center in response to Hurricane Lee.

The temporary shelter will be open on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Augusta Police Department said in a news release.

"Staff will be on-site to help direct people to the Cumberland Room," the release stated. "Entrance for the Storm Shelter will [be] at the South Entrance (far left of the building) where signs and/or staff will direct you in."

Augusta police said anyone with an immediate need can call 207-626-2370, ext. 0 for assistance from a dispatcher.

The Augusta Civic Center is located at 76 Community Dr.