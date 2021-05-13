Pandemic-hit oyster farmers turn to conservation to survive

The Nature Conservancy is spending $2 million over two years to buy more than 5 million oysters for restoration efforts.

DURHAM, N.H. — When the pandemic hit, oyster farmers found the restaurants that sold their bivalves had largely closed.

Many faced economic ruin until a conservation group along with two federal agencies offered to buy up millions of oysters in New England, the Mid-Atlantic and Washington state as part of a program to restore shellfish reefs at 20 locations.

