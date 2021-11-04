Maine scallop divers soon to get out of water for the year

The season, which begins in the fall, ends April 24

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s scallop divers are entering their final few weeks of the season.

The state’s scallop fishery includes divers who plunge into frigid waters to collect the valuable seafood.

Diver scallops are beloved in the culinary world.

This year’s season for divers ends on April 24. The season takes place every late fall, winter, and early spring.

Most of Maine’s scallop haul is produced by fishermen who use drag boats. That season ended earlier in the spring.