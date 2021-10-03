Outdoor gym to be added to Riverwalk at Veteran's Park in Brewer

Brewer officials say the new equipment can accommodate up to 20 users at a time and should be in place and ready for use by the Fourth of July

BREWER, Maine — The City of Brewer announced Wednesday a healthy addition to its riverwalk along the waterfront.

Officials say they are adding a new fitness-focused outdoor gym at the northernmost end of the Riverwalk at Veteran’s Park. They say the equipment will allow for a variety of exercises, at multiple fitness levels, so that it can be used by people of all abilities and fitness levels.

Brewer Mayor Michele Labree Daniels said they also partnered with area gyms to provide trainers in the days after the equipment is installed to answer questions about how to use the equipment safely, as well as how create an effective workout routine. She believes the addition will be great for everyone.

"I talk to people from all over the region. People come here from Eddington to walk their dog, people spend a lot of time on it to look at the eagles that like to visit us when we walk it," Labree Daniels said. "So, it’s not specific to any group. It’s gonna be set up from anything from a teenager to someone in their 70s to come down and use it."

Labree Daniels says a significant donation from Machias Savings Bank helped to make this project possible.

“Giving back to our communities is a key focus in moving Maine forward,” Dean Clark, senior vice president of Machias Savings Bank, said. “We understand that this partnership with the City of Brewer helps promote healthy lifestyles which goes hand in hand with the growth and prosperity of a community. We are very pleased to partner with the City of Brewer on such an impactful community project.”

