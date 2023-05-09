Fire delays opening day at Treworgy Family Orchards

The popular Maine orchard said in a Facebook post there was an incident with their doughnut machine, later mentioning a fire.

LEVANT, Maine — Opening day for Treworgy Family Orchards was put on pause Tuesday due to an incident involving a fire.

The popular Maine orchard said in a Facebook post there was an incident with their doughnut machine, later mentioning a fire.

Doughnuts could not be made, and the orchard announced it would no longer be opening to the public.

"Everyone is perfectly fine and the fire was very well contained by our very brave employee and family member," the orchard said on Facebook.

The orchard said it will now hold its opening day on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Levant responded to aid in the incident.

Unfortunately we have had a bit of an incident this morning with our doughnut machine. Needless to say, we will not be... Posted by Treworgy Family Orchards on Tuesday, May 9, 2023