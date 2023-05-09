Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to offer free admission for weekend in June

The gardens' "Maine Days" have traditionally been held on Memorial Day weekend, but this year those days will be in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOOTHBAY, Maine — The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ "Maine Days" welcome Maine residents to visit at no cost. While these days have traditionally been held over Memorial Day weekend, this year's "Maine Days" will be held the weekend of June 2-4.

Advance registration is required, and "Maine Days" fill up quickly, according to a press release from Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Those who are interested should visit the gardens' website and choose “Maine Day” tickets. The tickets are rain or shine, the release stated.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Mainers to the Gardens for this special weekend," Gardens President and CEO Gretchen Ostherr said in the release. "Over the years, we found that many people already have plans over the Memorial Day holiday, so we decided to try the following weekend to see if it’s better for our Maine community. We’re so excited to share this resource with our neighbors and make it the best possible experience for them."

The popular Maine attraction is comprised of cultivated, formal gardens and natural landscapes that highlight natural history, habitats, botany, horticulture, and ecological connections. There are also some large trolls hidden in the woods at the gardens, created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo using recycled wood. The five trolls, named Roskva, Lilja, Birk, Soren, and Gro, are the "Guardians of the Seeds" with a message of conservation.