Woman dead after crash in Turner

Deputies were given information that a road race may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

TURNER, Maine — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Turner Sunday morning.

Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and the Turner Fire Department were called just before 10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Route 4 and Upper Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

They found Carol Ivers, 79, of Fayette dead upon arrival. Ivers had been driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the second vehicle, 24-year-old Jacob Diaz of Augusta, and passenger 23-year-old Alana Hartford of Leeds, were ejected from a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck during the crash.

An initial investigation indicates Diaz and Hartford were traveling northbound on Route 4 when they struck Ivers' car in the southbound lane, the release stated. Ivers was attempting a left-hand turn when Diaz's vehicle passed a tractor-trailer truck traveling north, striking Ivers' car.

A second truck may have been racing Diaz's vehicle, contributing to the crash, the release stated.

Deputies are asking for assistance identifying the owner of an army green Dodge pickup truck and any witnesses who saw the two trucks traveling up Center Street in Auburn to the scene of the crash. They ask anyone with information to call Sergeant Brian Smith or Deputy James Phillips at 207-753-2599.