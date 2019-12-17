OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Old Orchard Police posted a bulletin on its Facebook page Tuesday, warning people about a string of car breaks.

They said police responded to approximately 8 reports of vehicles being broken into overnight between Sunday and Monday. The incidents occurred on Temple Avenue, Smithwheel Road, Old Salt Road, Runnels Avenue, Randall Avenue, and Ryefield Drive.

They said a majority of the vehicles were reported to have been left unlocked at the time of the vehicle burglaries. Small items and money were reportedly taken from the vehicles.

They said they are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the police department and added, "IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING".

The Old Orchard Police Department can be reached at 207- 934-4911.

STORIES NEWS CENTER Maine VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: State police: Same suspect in Scarborough, Freeport and West Bath attacks

RELATED: Director of Maine State Forensic Service testifies that Sharon Carrillo was susceptible to making false confession

RELATED: Old Orchard Police warn about string of car breaks