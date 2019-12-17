MAINE, Maine — State and Scarborough Police say the weekend attacks in Scarborough, Freeport and West Bath all appear to be connected. Quinton Hanna, 22, is believed to be the alleged attacker in all three instances.

State Police arrested Hanna from Two Bridges Jail on Tuesday morning. Hanna remains at Twin Bridges as of Tuesday afternoon. State Police say he will eventually be moved, but that will be determined at a later date.

Police held a press conference early Tuesday afternoon to update reporters about several weekend attacks, including the fatal attack of 82-year-old James Pearson of Scarborough.

Police say the series of attacks started around 8 p.m. on Saturday when Hanna allegedly stabbed a 68-year-old man at his home on 96 Wardtown Rd. in Freeport. The man was injured, but survived the attack. He was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

Police believe Hanna traveled in a 2013 silver Subaru Outback to Scarborough.

Around twelve hours later at 8 a.m., Police say it appears Hanna stabbed James Pearson in the front yard of his Scarborough home. Pearson lived at 193 Beech Ridge Road in Scarborough.

Scarborough Police say Pearson's wife was home at the time of the attack. Pearson was able to briefly communicate with her before he was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Then, Police believe Hanna traveled in the 2013 silver Subaru Outback to West Bath.

Approximately two hours after the attack in Scarborough, between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Police say Hanna sexually assaulted and threatened a 42-year-old female woman at her home on Birch Point Road in West Bath.

The 42-year-old woman managed to escape. While she was running down the road, the suspect chased her down and ran her over with the silver 2013 Subaru Outback. At that point, neighbors heard screams and the vehicle crash and reported it to the Sagadahoc County Sheriffs Department around 10 a.m.

At this point, police say Hanna fled the scene on foot.

It appears he went to West Side Dr. in West Bath and committed a robbery of a 72-year-old woman.

Following the robbery, Hanna again fled on foot and went to a home on Houghton Pond Rd. in West Bath and stole a black Ford Explorer from a home. The car was reported stolen to police around 11:17 a.m.

Several police departments were called to assist in finding the stolen car.

Around 11:45 a.m., Brunswick Police say their officers were notified the person inside the stolen vehicle may have threatened a person with a knife and the knife may still be inside the vehicle.

At 12:02 p.m. police stopped the vehicle on Main St. in Brunswick in front of North East Bank.

Quinton Hanna was taken into custody. He was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Hanna appeared in West Bath District Court via video Monday. His cash bail was set at $250,000 for the crimes he committed in Sagadahoc County.

State police say Hanna has some criminal history. However, it's limited to assaults and thefts.

Hanna will appear in Cumberland County Superior Court later this week to face the murder charge in the death of James Pearson.

State police say the victims in the three attacks appear to be "targets of opportunity," however, police emphasize this investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the 2013 silver Subaru Outback traveling on the roads this weeks.