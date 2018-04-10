YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Best friends of the missing North Yarmouth teacher set up a "gathering place" for friends, family, and the community to come together and support each other as search teams try to find Kristin Westra.

Westra has been missing since Sunday from near her home in North Yarmouth. She is a teacher at the Chebeague Island school, which her co-teacher, Tammy Drew Hoidal, said has only about 25 students in total. Drew Hoidal teaches students in kindergarten through second grade, while Westra teaches grades 3-5.

Drew Hoidal said she found out that Westra requested to have Monday and Tuesday off, but that Westra never told her she planned to be out, which Drew Hoidal said was uncharacteristic of Westra.

”It’s just been devastating to lose someone – or not being able to find and just being in this grey area of ok, come home, come home now," said Drew Hoidal. ”We all are just devastated that she wouldn’t think to tell us or her family. That’s the most concerning piece.”

”Not knowing where you are is devastating. IT’s painful. We just want you home," said Jennifer Gubbins, Westra's college roommate who traveled from Vermont to help search for her.

Students at the school have been making cards for Westra. Friends hung them up at the "#findKristin Gathering Place" on the first floor of the building at Lower Falls Landing in Yarmouth.

Drew Hoidal said Westra is dealing with some stress: renovations at the small school displaced their classrooms, and renovations at Westra's home have altered normal living. Still, Drew Hoidal said Westra typically handles stress well.

”Very even-keeled, so never did I see any red flag," said Drew Hoidal.

After Westra's husband spoke with NBC News, people, including investigators, began to ask him about their relationship. Drew Hoidal said their marriage is strong.

”[It's] rock solid. I’ve known them since they were married," said Drew Hoidal.

At the gathering place, there are activities for Westra's students to write cards or messages to their missing teacher. Family and friends said they have not set concrete hours for visiting, but said they will likely be there after work hours.

