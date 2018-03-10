UPDATE: NBC spoke to Jay Westra, Kristin's husband, Wednesday afternoon. Jay was somber throughout the interview, and spoke about what his wife means to him and the community.

"This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do my life," said Westra. "Kristin is the love of my life. She’s perfect for me. This is hard for communities, this is hard for her daughter, her stepson. This is hard for everyone that’s ever known her. And will ever know her."

When asked about what this has done to his family, Westra said, "I told my daughter that sometimes adults have stress or worries or anger and just should, she would sometimes...adults need time to think. My daughter sometimes need some time alone to collect her thoughts, to figure out what she would need to talk to you about."

Westra said the home organization was not normal because of some remodeling. "Because of the construction our normal routine has been just disruptive. I don’t have a good idea of what she was wearing when she left my thoughts are guesses, just surmising from what I see that’s left. I truly don’t know if she had a third pair of running shoes which she very well may have so it’s either a pair running shoes or pair of flip-flops that are not here. I don’t know what she’s wearing."

"I know that raincoat she usually wears was in her car., Westra said. "The only thing that was unusual was the garage door. The back entrance was slightly open about 3 inches and truthfully, that’s something that the latch catches once in while in the door, so maybe that’s why she left the building. Our front door is no easier, as she may have left the back door, tried not to wake anyone up. She’s a thoughtful person and if we were asleep, she would not want to wake us up."

Asked about the possibility Kristin was taken from the home, Westra said, "She’s a strong powerful person and I would’ve heard something. Can’t imagine a scenario where someone would be able to take her from the house without noise or without a fight."

When asked if he had any information about his wife's disappearance, Westra said, "I’ve done nothing to impede the investigation, in fact I’ve done everything I could to help. I don’t personally care about my situation right now. My situation is secondary, my feelings are secondary. My primary thing is the return of Kristin to me and her family. Everything else is secondary. I don’t care what people think. I don’t care what people gossip. That’s a non-issue a non-thought to me I only have one thought."

NORTH YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The search for a missing 47-year-old teacher and mother continued Wednesday with better weather aiding searchers.

Kristin Westra was last seen Sunday night. According to Eric Rohrbach, Westra’s brother, she got up around 3 a.m. Monday because she couldn't sleep. Rohrbach said his sister has been under a lot of stress and was dealing with anxiety lately because of work and because she and her husband, Jay, are renovating their house.

Rohrbach said, when his brother-in-law got up in the morning, his sister was gone. He said she left without her phone, keys, wallet and her car, but she may have been wearing flip-flops. NEWS CENTER Maine learned Wednesday that Westra was an avid runner who would often run barefoot.

The search radius for Westra expanded Wednesday to a mile and a half around her home on Lufkin Road in North Yarmouth as authorities ruled out that she was in the area immediately around her home.

Game Wardens were flying planes to aid in the search of the mother of two. Drones were also searching for the brown-haired, brown-eyed woman along with six canine units which were trying to pick up in Westra’s scent. Authorities said the wind on Wednesday was helping search dogs because they would be able to pick up Westra’s scent from farther lengths.

When Mike Roman of Raymond heard about a missing woman in North Yarmouth he said he had to help. He’s riding the trails by her home in an effort to help find her. #NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/x0shBJ7lYQ — Shannon Moss (@ShannonMossTV) October 3, 2018

Authorities say they have received more than 100 tips regarding Westra’s disappearance. Several from friends telling police where she liked to run and places she liked to visit. Authorities said they have received some tips of people claiming they saw something “suspicious.” Every tip has to be thoroughly followed, and police say that task is daunting.

A neighbor's surveillance footage showed Westra returning home from a jog around 6 p.m. Sunday evening but authorities say the footage captured no other images of Westra after the 6 p.m. appearance.

Westra also was not on any medications according to officials.

Kristin has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police are not sure what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at (207) 883-2810, option 2.

