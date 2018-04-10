NORTH YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The search for the Maine elementary school teacher and mother who has been missing since Sunday continued Thursday with a credible tip of a possible sighting.

The possible sighting of 47-year-old Kristin Westra is being checked out said Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department, and authorities say they should know by the end of the day if the sighting was Westra. They are moving forward with cautious optimism Stewart said and are continuing a one-mile search around Westra's home on Luftkin Road in North Yarmouth.

Westra was last seen by her husband Sunday evening and her brother Eric Rohrbach said she had been having difficulty sleeping due to stress. Those closest to the avid runner and mother have been very surprised by her disappearance and have described Westra as a very dependable and loving person.

Authorities said Westra was not on any medications and her husband, Jay Westra, echoed this sentiment in his interview with NBC News, saying, since he's known her, she's only taken ibuprofen.

Kristin has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police are not sure what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at (207) 883-2810, option 2.

Maine Game Warden handler and his K9 Breezy searching an area near Kristin Westra’s home.

NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/36uYbgiLJo — Shannon Moss (@ShannonMossTV) October 4, 2018

