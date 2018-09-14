SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Mold in a residence hall has hundreds of college students living in hotels and that's been the case for nearly a month. Now, those Southern Maine Community College students are getting ready to move back in Saturday.

A mold discovery inside Spring Point Residence Hall forced more than 300 students out of their dorm last month.

RELATED ► SMCC dorm closed due to mold

"They live in a hotel now, it's like fifteen minutes away," said one student.

"I've been really enjoying the hotel life," said Celina Simmons, another student.

Simmons is an editor for the student paper.

"It's such a serious issue that like it's something the students do need to know about," she said.

Simmons says she'll be reporting on the dorm she lives in.

"We're just going to try to cover the truth of it," she said. "All sides, you know?"

Clarke Canfield, director of communications at SMCC said Friday, "the building is now 100% safe." He said they hired a restoration company which called in crews throughout the region to tackle the mold problem.

"They made us a top priority," he said.

Friday, caution tape blocked the entrance to the dorm has construction crews worked inside. "No entry" signs were posted on the front door. In less than 24 hours, students, like Celina Simmons, will be allowed back in.

"I like the hotel I like the space we have," said Simmons. "But I think it would be a lot easier when I wake up five minutes before class starts and I don't have to drive twenty minutes to get to class."

SMCC also has another residence hall, located on its Midcoast campus.

© NEWS CENTER Maine