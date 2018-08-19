SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- On Sunday the Spring Point Residence Hall at Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) was closed due to findings of mold.

In a statement on the SMCC Facebook page, "SMCC is taking all necessary steps to assess and address the appearance of mold in one of the college’s residence halls".

The statement included that students already residing in Spring Point have been moved to another dormitory while testing is being conducted.

