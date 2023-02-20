x
Maine man seriously injured after crashing snowmobile into house

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in New Gloucester.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A New Gloucester man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon when he crashed a snowmobile into a house.

As of noon Monday, the man was in critical condition at Maine Medical Center, according to a release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti. 

Officials have not released the 35-year-old man's name.

Latti said the man was driving around the yard of his family's home in New Gloucester when he lost control of the machine, went over a snowbank, and crashed into the house.

The man was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries to his head and neck, Latti said.

