Maine man seriously injured after crashing snowmobile into house

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A New Gloucester man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon when he crashed a snowmobile into a house.
As of noon Monday, the man was in critical condition at Maine Medical Center, according to a release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
Officials have not released the 35-year-old man's name.
Latti said the man was driving around the yard of his family's home in New Gloucester when he lost control of the machine, went over a snowbank, and crashed into the house.
The man was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries to his head and neck, Latti said.
