Maine man, 23, seriously injured in snowmobile crash

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in Penobscot. Hancock County officials said the driver went off a road and into a ditch.

PENOBSCOT, Maine — A man from Penobscot suffered life-threatening injuries when the snowmobile he was driving went off a road and into a ditch on Wednesday.

Isiah Reynolds, 23, was traveling east on Bayview Road in Penobscot when he went off the road shortly after 7 p.m., according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Reynolds was ejected from the snowmobile as it rolled over into the ditch, officials said.

The handlebars and windshield of the snowmobile were damaged.