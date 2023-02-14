Millinocket man dies in truck vs. snowmobile crash

The snowmobile driver failed to stop at the crossing on Grand Lake Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Millinocket man has died after a truck vs. snowmobile crash in northern Penobscot County Tuesday afternoon.

The Maine Warden Service and Patten Ambulance Service responded after the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Maine territory T8 R6 WELS, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

John Michaud, 60, of Millinocket was reportedly driving northbound on ITS 85 on his 2018 Ski-Doo Enduro 900 Turbo when he failed to stop at a snowmobile trail road crossing located approximately six miles west of Route 11 on Grand Lake Road.

Michaud was then fatally struck by an empty logging truck headed west, the release said.

The MDIFW said witnesses recalled the truck driver "attempted to stop the truck on the ice-covered road, but struck Michaud as the snowmobile entered the roadway. The crash was witnessed by a friend of Michaud, who was driving in another snowmobile behind Michaud."

Michaud was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Bowers Funeral Home in Island Falls.

The MDIFW said Michaud was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.