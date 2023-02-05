Multiple pets die in fire at South Berwick residence

The home sustained smoke, heat, and water damage, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A number of pets reportedly died in a fire at a South Berwick residence Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., crews were called to a fire at a residence on Witchtrot Road, according to a Facebook post by the South Berwick Fire Department.

Crews were reportedly able to contain the fire seen on the first floor of the home to the room of origin. The residence sustained smoke, heat, and water damage, the fire department said.

Multiple pets reportedly died in the fire due to heavy smoke. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no people were injured.

Just before 8:00 this morning, a Desk Box was struck for a structure fire on Witchtrot Road. Firefighters arrived to... Posted by South Berwick, Maine Fire Department on Tuesday, May 2, 2023