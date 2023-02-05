Auburn standoff ends with suspect in custody

Daryan Saunders, 47, of Auburn has been charged with six crimes following a nearly 21-hour standoff.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Maine — A standoff that started Monday afternoon on Gillander Avenue in Auburn ended Tuesday morning with a suspect in custody.

Daryan Saunders, 47 of Auburn surrendered peacefully around 10:15 a.m., after a nearly 21-hour standoff, Auburn police said in a news release. He has been charged with the following:

Elevated aggravated assault, class B

Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, class C

Aggravated reckless conduct, class C

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, class C

Criminal mischief, class D

Creating a police standoff, class E

Auburn police were called to the area of 30 Gillander Ave. at about 2 p.m. Monday for a report of a gunshot being fired at a passing vehicle. Responding officers determined the caller and the suspect who was later identified as Saunders were known to each other and had been involved in an online feud that reportedly escalated into threats, the release stated.

The caller reported he had driven by Saunders’ house shortly after Saunders had given him the address. When the caller drove by Saunders’ house, Saunders allegedly fired a single gunshot from inside his home, striking the vehicle, police said.

Auburn officers closed nearby roads and established a perimeter around the property, evacuating nearby residents who were in immediate danger and advising others to shelter in place.

Auburn police said they made several attempts to contact him by phone and by using a loudspeaker, but he would not respond. The Maine State Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to assist with what had by that time turned into a barricaded situation. Throughout the course of the evening, Saunders fired rounds at law enforcement, according to police.

"We would like to especially thank the residents who were directly impacted by this incident for their patience and understanding while we worked to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution," the release stated.