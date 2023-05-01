Auburn police issue shelter in place in area of Gillander Avenue

"Effected neighbors have been evacuated; others have been notified to shelter in place until further notice," Auburn police said on Facebook.

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police have issued a notice for people in the area of Gillander Avenue to shelter in place while they respond to the scene of what they're calling an "armed incident."

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Gillander Avenue has been closed, as well as a portion of Gamage Street from Park Avenue to Grandview Avenue. Park Avenue has also been closed to through traffic from Lake Street to Summer Street, according to a post from the police department on Facebook.

"Effected neighbors have been evacuated; others have been notified to shelter in place until further notice," the post stated.

The Maine State Police tactical team and crisis negotiators are at the scene, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

No other information has been made available at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

