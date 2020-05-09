More than 100 people gather in Portland, despite BLM protest cancellation

A crowd of people who support the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as supporters of the police, gather in front of Portland City Hall and Portland Police Dept.

PORTLAND, Maine — More than 100 people gathered in Portland Saturday afternoon, despite the formal Black Lives Matter protest being canceled earlier in the day.

Past 5 p.m., when the original protest was scheduled to take place, a large group gathered in front of Portland City Hall and the Portland Police Department to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

People also turned out to show support for the police. The protesters and counter-protesters clashed in several exchanges.

The BLM protest organizers postponed the scheduled protest earlier in the day, citing judgment and disappointment from city officials.

The protest was scheduled in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

‘No justice no peace, the racist police’ protestors are now outside Portland Police Headquarters #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/n07MCcEje1 — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) September 5, 2020

NEWS CENTER Maine's Jackie Mundry was in front of the Portland Police Department Saturday afternoon as the two groups gathered.

We will bring you updates as the situation develops.

Both BLM prospers and counter protesters have walked to Portland PD. Some officers are looking on #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/vKiMQSIKa4 — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) September 5, 2020