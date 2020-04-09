'We do not want the conflict we’ve seen elsewhere here': Portland officials urge calm ahead of BLM protest

Threats of violence and potentially armed counter-protesters prompt a plea from Portland city officials: 'leave your guns and bad intentions at home.'

PORTLAND, Maine — As America continues to be gripped in protest and anger over the killing of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisc., Black Lives Matter protesters in Maine are planning to "stand up against racial injustice" on Saturday in Portland.

According to an event listing on Facebook made by Black Lives Matter Maine, protesters will be meeting in front of the Portland Police Department at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The planned event, which has been sparking "troubling social media activity," prompted police and Portland Mayor Kate Snyder to address concerns and call for calm ahead of the protest. Snyder and Portland Police Chief Frank Clark held a briefing Friday afternoon about the event.

"I want to stress that the Portland Police Department will, as always, ensure constitutional rights of any individual or group to peacefully and lawfully gather and protest," Clark said at the onset of the briefing.

Clark said the community has expressed concerns over public safety, which he says the Department and City officials share after seeing social media posts about the protest threatening violence and civil disobedience.

In a post made on Thursday, organizers of the Maine chapter say they've received "hundreds of private and public threats" over the planned protest, "threatening to harm and shoot us, and counter demonstrate on Saturday."

"It's clear to us from posts on our page we have a lot of work to do in Maine," organizers said in a statement. "To fight back against police brutality and racism, we need to educate people about protest tactics and challenge anti-black racism. It's clear people don't know what civil disobedience is and have brought anti-black, racist, assumptions into our event page."

Clark says he's seen and heard about some protesters intending to break the law, and counter-protesters planning to come potentially armed.

The police have been in communication with organizers, who have assured police the intent is to be peaceful, and any civil disobedience will be to the extent of blocking streets.

At a protest in the days following Blake's death in Kenosha, a 17-year-old counter-protester was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two people.

Clark says, "Let me be clear—vigilanteism is something that is not needed and is not welcome here in the City of Portland."

"If your intentions are to ‘help’—please let us do our job of protecting this community and its residents," Clark continued. "The presence of armed civilians will only increase tensions, the likelihood of confrontations, and cause unwanted public alarm. We do not want the conflict we’ve seen elsewhere here."

Clark ended with a plea to both protesters and counter-protesters to remain peaceful.

"We respect the right to peacefully and lawfully protest but leave your guns and bad intentions at home. Work with us to help create a safe space for your messages to be heard. Do not put my officers in the position of reacting to possible threats, violence, or criminal acts—and simply go home and peacefully disperse when the event ends."

Portland PD is aware of claims there will be armed counter protesters. Chief Clark says armed civilians likely to cause unwarranted confusion/ distraction for police, and ultimately increase tensions and put public & officers at risk. Please let them do their job. #portlandme https://t.co/ESN1wCkQwW — City of Portland, Maine (@CityPortland) September 4, 2020

Mayor Kate Snyder echoed Clark's pleas and added Portland values free speech but also values safety.

"Portland is a community that values our ability to exercise free speech and an individual’s right to protest," Snyder said. "We also value safety and security for our community and those who are visiting our wonderful city."

Clark says he and City officials feel good about their preparations for the protest and says they've learned from the protests that occurred in June.

There have been countless racial justice protests throughout Maine and throughout the country this summer, which were sparked in May when George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers while in custody.

Watch the complete briefing here: