Antiques shop in Ogunquit severely damaged by fire

PORTLAND, Maine — Route 1 in Ogunquit was closed Saturday morning while firefighters battle a massive fire in Ogunquit.

When firefighters arrived around 7:58 a.m., the building at 166 Main St. was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke, according to Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood.

Multiple fire agencies sent crews to help fight the large fire. Osgood said the store was closed when the fire started, and no one was injured.

The building was severely damaged, and the fire marshal's office is investigating.

We have no words right now.... we are so heartbroken. Everyone is safe. 3 Alarm fire, our great firemen are still battling it..... We’ll keep you informed. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #hutchinsantiques #kindnessisfreehere Posted by Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Saturday, September 10, 2022