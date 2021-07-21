Looking for information on hiking the coast of Maine? Here’s a good place to start

A new guidebook describes dozens of trails from the popular to the obscure

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — “It’s nearly impossible to understate the appeal of Maine’s coastline,” write Dolores Kong and Dan Ring in their new guidebook, and they ought to know. In researching “Coastal Trails of Maine,” they hiked hundreds of miles, talked to dozens of people, pored over countless maps, and generally immersed themselves in the best the coast has to offer from Ogunquit to Lubec.

The book offers detailed information on 41 trails. Readers will be informed about fees, directions, trailheads, elevation gain, dog friendliness, distance, hiking time, and trail difficulty. There are also recommendations for museums. lighthouses and historic sites along with places to camp, eat, drink and sleep.