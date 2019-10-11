BERWICK, Maine — A man has been seen outside of homes and taking pictures in Berwick.

According to the Berwick Police Department/Maine Facebook page, police have received two reports of the man taking pictures outside of Berwick homes. When the man has been confronted, he tells homeowners he was sent by their mortgage company and hands them an empty envelope.

Police say that the man was last seen driving a blue car with magnetic signs on the sides and both times he was confronted he left the area.

Neither report had a registration number and neither report knew what the signs on the car said.

Berwick police recommends making note of the registration number and any other information while experiencing suspicious activity if you can do so safely.

