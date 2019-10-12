BANGOR, Maine — On Thursday, Dec. 12, dozens of community water supplies around the Maine will be competing for the title of Maine’s Best Tasting Water.

The competition, put on by the Maine Rural Water Association as part of its annual conference, will take place in at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The two categories that will be judged are water with a disinfectant, such as chlorine, and water without a disinfectant.

There will be a final round pitting the two categories against each other, with the winner awarded the prestigious honor of having Maine's best tasting water.

Taste test judges include:

• Michael Abbott, Director, Maine Drinking Water Program

• Mr. Robert Nadeau, USDA Rural Development

• Rebecca Labranche, A&L Laboratories

The winner will also represent Maine in the National Taste Test in Washington, D.C. in February, 2020.

ACAP Childcare of Presque Isle currently holds the 2019 bragging rights and title to Maine’s Best Tasting Water.

