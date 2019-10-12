MAINE, USA — The Transportation Security Administration says it stopped a Portland man from boarding a plane with a loaded 9mm handgun and two dozen bullets.

Officials say a TSA officer spotted the man’s gun when his carry-on went through the checkpoint X-ray machine. They say he had a 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber, and an additional dozen bullets inside a separate magazine. They were all tucked in the outer pocket of his black canvas messenger bag.

Police say the man told them he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.

Officials say, after questioning the man, he was able to take the gun back to his car and board his flight.

The TSA wants to remind the public that people can travel with firearms, but only in checked baggage, and it must be unloaded, packaged properly and declared.

This is the third person caught with a gun at the Portland International Jetport this year.

Nationwide, the TSA says 4,239 firearms were found in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country. That's around 11.6 firearms found per day.

People who bring a firearm to the checkpoint can face criminal charges.