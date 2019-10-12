BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works a $146 million option to continue managing ongoing post-delivery modernization activities for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The contract runs through January, 2021.

“The Navy has indicated that the timely maintenance and modernization of the U.S. fleet is of critical importance,” Bath Iron Works President Dirk Lesko said. “The decision to exercise this option demonstrates that the Bath Iron Works Planning Yard continues to meet its commitment to providing high quality services while meeting the schedule requirements of our customer."

Bath Iron Works provides Planning Yard services for all Arleigh Burke-class and Zumwalt-class destroyers. This includes engineering, design, material knitting, logistics, planning and execution.

According to the company, it currently supports 69 ships, representing about 75 percent of the nation's surface combatants.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works is a subsidiary of General Dynamics.

RELATED: Bath Iron Works union hires attorney as company negotiates subcontractors

RELATED: Bath-built destroyer featured on Amazon's series Jack Ryan

RELATED: Navy destroyer to be named after former Sen. Lugar of Indiana