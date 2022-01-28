Mainers still experiencing mail delays

Maine's members of Congress are putting pressure on the United States Postal Service.

SACO, Maine — Mainers have been dealing with delivery delays for months.

Sandy Mekonis said it's been four days since the last time she received mail in Saco.

"I haven't really noticed it before but now it's like I haven't gotten mail in a while," said Mekonis.

A man from Saco emailed NEWS CENTER Maine and said he also hasn't received his mail, in 10 days.

Senator Angus King is the latest member of the delegation to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urging a fix for mail delays.

"We've had some really serious problems in a variety of places in Maine. Most recently in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland, where delivers have been taking days," said King.

Senator King said one major concern is that the USPS is handling deliveries of free COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

"Which are going to be very important to people," said King.

The USPS said operational strategies including additional staffing and the investment in new processing equipment mean test kits can get to Americans who want them quickly.

In regards to mailing delays, it said in a statement:

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges and occasionally impact employee availability…As we move past these short-term employee availability issues, we will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to assure that our Maine customers get the kind of First Class service that they've come to expect and deserve."