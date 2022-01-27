'Mainers are nice people.' Kansas man wowed by Maine woman's efforts to return lost face mask

A Kansas man never thought twice about losing his face mask while visiting a Maine beach in October.

POPHAM BEACH, Maine — Ronald Irey never thought twice about losing his face mask while visiting Popham Beach from Kansas in October.

"I knew where I lost it but I wasn't going to drive back up there and try and find it," said Irey.

The mask had 'MDCV Trojans' printed on it. Irey said whoever found must have searched it on the internet and found that it stood for Marais des Cygnes Valley School District in Melvern, Kansas.

Not long after Irey lost it, the school district received the mask along with a letter in the mail.

"They decided they wanted to track us down, wash it, send it back to us and make sure whoever happened to lose it there on the beach, got a chance to get it back," said Marais des Cygnes Valley School District Superintendent, Joe Sample.

Sample posted about it on social media and found it belonged to Irey in less than 24 hours.

"Mainers are nice people. They've always been pleasant people and good-hearted people. That's surprising that somebody would take the time," said Irey.

Irey said he is planning on sending the woman a thank you note and returning to Maine in the near future.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the woman who mailed the mask and the note but has not heard back.

